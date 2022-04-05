Crews working to repair water main break in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of 86 Lower Westfield Road.

Holyoke Water Works is currently working hard to repair the break.

Officials told us they’ve been at the scene 8 a.m. Tuesday and are expecting to be here until at least 8 p.m. tonight and possible later.

Lower Westfield Road is closed between Whiting Farms Road and Holy Family Road.

Officials said to expect heavy traffic in this area near the Holyoke Mall throughout the rest of the day.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.