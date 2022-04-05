Frustrations continue due to flight cancelations, delays

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Air travel headaches are impacting spring vacations. Hundreds of flights were cancelled over the weekend and the aftermath is spilling into today.

It was extremely busy at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday with some people scrambling to make delayed flights or rebook cancelled ones.

“Pack some patience for all types of travel right now,” said AAA travel expert Chuck Nardozza.

There were extremely long lines at the security gate at Bradley International Airport today following a messy travel weekend with hundreds of flights across the country cancelled. Most airlines cited weather as the main cause. Tracy Marion from Amherst sat and waited on a bench at Bradley and crossed her fingers that her delayed first flight wouldn’t force her to miss her connecting flight.

“If we make up time in the air, I might be able to run and make my gate. Otherwise, instead of getting in at a quarter of 7, I’ll get in at midnight,” Marion explained.

She’s waited two years for this trip to see her mother because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Nardozza told Western Mass News that she’s not the only one.

“There is a pent-up demand, so travel is busier than ever right now,” Nardozza added.

If you’re anything like Marion and a little nervous to navigate this busy travel season, Nardozza has some advice. First and foremost, if you haven’t considered travel insurance in the past, now may be the time to do so.

“They have 24/7 access to help you get rebooked right away and also with travel insurance, if you incur any out-of-pocket expenses, you may be eligible to process a claim and get reimbursement, so you’re protected in that way as well,” Nardozza explained.

Nardozza also suggests signing up for airline text alerts and downloading the airline’s app, as well as checking the status of your flight before you leave your house or hotel. If you are at the airport and see your flight gets cancelled, he said to jump in line right away at the nearest service desk of your airline, as well as get on the phone with customer service.

We did reach out to both Jetblue and Southwest Airlines for an update on travel issues, but they have not returned our emails at this time.

