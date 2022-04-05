Hampden Co. Clerk of Courts reacts to planned feasibility study for new courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The state is now looking into the feasibility of a new courthouse after dangerous mold has been discovered inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

“Enough is enough. Let’s make a move, let’s fix this,” said Hampden County Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile.

Gentile wants something done about the downtown Springfield courthouse as soon as possible after dangerous mold forced the building closed for cleanup last summer and now, new findings of cancer-causing mold several weeks ago. After numerous calls for the courthouse to be shut down again, the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, or DCAMM, is looking into a solution. It’s hopeful news for Gentile and others who work inside the building.

“Up until now, I don’t think anybody in the Trial Court or DCAMM was really moving to figure out whether we needed an entirely new courthouse or whether renovation of this courthouse was sufficient,” Gentile added.

In a letter to the Massachusetts Trial Court on Monday, DCAMM said there are plans for a dehumidification project and also design plans for rehabilitation and renovation of the existing building. We asked Gentile how she interprets the letter.

[Reporter: Would it be like renovating the courthouse or moving the courthouse altogether?]

“Well, I mean I can’t say for sure, but I am reading the same letter everybody else has and it seems to me that what they’re saying is let’s at least study whether it makes sense to look for a place to have an entirely new court facility,” Gentile explained.

Gentile has had talks behind closed doors with Trial Court officials about a possible location to relocate the Springfield courthouse. She was only able to give us a possible street.

“I’ve done some research myself. There’s a building down on Columbus Avenue and I won’t get too specific, but I think it would be perfect for the superior court,” Gentile noted.

As all of this plays out, a lawsuit filed by courthouse employees to get the courthouse shutdown is set to go before the Mass. Supreme Judicial Court on April 27.

