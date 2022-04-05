Nelly to perform at 2022 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Big E officials have announced another act for this fall’s fair.

Grammy award-winner superstar Nelly will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Nelly’s debut album in 2000 spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 and had several hits including “Country Grammar,” “Ride Wit Me,” and “E.I.” His second album garnered two Grammy Awards for “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland.

Most recently, Nelly released Heartlands with “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Tickets, which include fair admission, will go on-sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $49 for floor seats to $39 for the bleachers.

This year’s fair is scheduled to run from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 2.

