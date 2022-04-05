Police arrest Pittsfield man following shooting that left two hospitalized

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have arrested a Pittsfield man following a shooting Monday afternoon that left two people hospitalized.

According to Pittsfield Police Captain Matthew Kirchner, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue at around 4:22 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Officers located and secured evidence including shell casings on scene.

Police said that the two victims drove to Berkshire Medical Center after the shooting.

One victim, an adult female, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The other, an adult male, was taken into surgery to treat potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. There has been no word on his current condition.

During their investigation, officers said that they arrested 27-year-old Laquan Johnson of Pittsfield. They said that Johnson fired multiple gunshots at both victims, resulting in their injuries.

Johnson will be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court Tuesday morning.

Pittsfield Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact Detective Civello at 413-448-9700 (ext. 522). Information can also be sent anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

