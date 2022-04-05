Sen. Bernie Sanders leads discussion with former San Juan Mayor at Mount Holyoke
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday night, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders met with the former Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico for a discussion at Mount Holyoke College.
The senator appeared virtually for the online event.
Their discussion Monday was part of a series called “Our Voices, Our Platforms,” which is intended to explore how people can use their voices to make meaningful change.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.