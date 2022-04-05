Advertisement

Springfield to hold first Pride parade this June

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by city leaders, as well as parade officials, for Tuesday’s announcement at City Hall.
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials announced plans for the first LGBTQA+ Pride Parade in the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by city leaders, as well as parade officials, for Tuesday’s announcement at City Hall.

The Mayor stated it was a no-brainer when he was asked to approve the parade, and now, officials are appealing for the public’s support.

“For those of us who don’t necessarily work in the diversity space like myself, but are just Springfield residents, it is imperative to come out and support this event,” said Attorney and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Talia Gee.

The first Pride parade in Springfield is set to take place on Saturday, June 4th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Music fans in western Massachusetts are feeling the buzz after the announcement on Tuesday...
Nelly to perform at 2022 Big E
Mayor Reichelt has looked at the economic impact of the retail sales of marijuana. The town...
West Springfield mayor wants to bring in retail cannabis to increase tax revenue
Crews are working to repair a water main break in the area of 86 Lower Westfield Road.
Crews working to repair water main break in Holyoke
Among them is a Westfield mother-daughter duo who just returned home Tuesday morning after a...
Mother, daughter drive from Miami to Westfield after flight cancellation