Springfield to hold first Pride parade this June

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials announced plans for the first LGBTQA+ Pride Parade in the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by city leaders, as well as parade officials, for Tuesday’s announcement at City Hall.

The Mayor stated it was a no-brainer when he was asked to approve the parade, and now, officials are appealing for the public’s support.

“For those of us who don’t necessarily work in the diversity space like myself, but are just Springfield residents, it is imperative to come out and support this event,” said Attorney and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Talia Gee.

The first Pride parade in Springfield is set to take place on Saturday, June 4th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.