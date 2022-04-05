West Springfield mayor wants to bring in retail cannabis to increase tax revenue

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of West Springfield wants to lift the ban on recreational marijuana sales in his community.

The last time this was tried was back in 2018, when Mayor Will Reichelt only had one city councilor vote yes to allowing retail marijuana shops in West Springfield. This time, he has three co-sponsors.

Mayor Reichelt has looked at the economic impact of the retail sales of marijuana. The town voted to ban retail sales when it became legal in Massachusetts in 2016.

The Mayor noted that neighboring cities have dispensaries now, and in 2018, he could only reference states like California and Colorado and how they handled recreational marijuana.

Now, they can see first-hand how the town could benefit from the tax revenue from pot sales.

“Westfield’s open, pretty much Springfield, Holyoke, everywhere around us is open and selling,” Mayor Reichelt explained, “and just looking at Westfield, comparable-size cities, that take in a million dollars a year in revenue that we’re losing out on. Our residents are going to other places, they’re buying at other communities, and those other communities are getting the tax revenue.”

We wanted to know how West Springfield residents feel about this.

“I think they should put it legal here, sell it, because everybody is smoking marijuana, not everybody, but 80 percent of the people smoke marijuana,” said town resident Samuel Ramirez. “A lot of young people, old people, smoke. I don’t see no harm. It’s like alcohol.”

“Yeah, I think they would [come here to get marijuana], just because of the location,” said resident Erik Martin. “91 and 90 intersect in town, so I think this would be a prime location for that.”

Lifting the ban on retail cannabis is just one of 10 things Mayor Reichelt wants to accomplish this year.

He hopes the cannabis ban comes to a vote by July.

