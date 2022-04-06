Chicopee parents speak out after Superintendent Clark’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News checked in with local Chicopee parents for their reaction to the news of Superintendent Lynn Clark’s arrest.

Chicopee parents we spoke with were shocked to hear the news, and many said they expect to see a resignation from Clark.

The news of Chicopee School Superintendent Lynn Clark being charged with providing false statements to the FBI has sent shockwaves throughout the Chicopee community.

People commented on our Facebook, expressing their disappointment..

Some parents waiting to pick up their Chicopee High School students shared their frustrations with us.

“It worries me that someone like that is in charge of my kids, with two personalities,” said Chicopee parent Madeline Fonesca.

We reached out to an assistant superintendent who said the school district does not have a comment at this time.

However, parents we spoke with hope to see a resignation from Clark, or a notice of termination handed down from the school committee.

“Fire her, or have her quit, either of the two,” said Chicopee parent Bryan Robles.

“She should resign on her own free will,” Fonesca said. “They should find another superintendent with a better record, and that could be an example for the student community.”

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the Mayor wrote in part, quote:

“The Mayor’s office is aware of the situation, and we are working to ensure that school department operations continue smoothly through this transition as the education of children remains paramount. Today’s arrest is disheartening for the city of Chicopee. The school committee will meet tonight in executive session to decide on a proper course of action.”

That committee meeting is set to begin at City Hall at 7 Wednesday night. That part will be public, and then they plan to go into a private executive session.

