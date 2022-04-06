Chicopee School Committee member reacts to Superintendent Lynn Clark’s arrest

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The arrest of Superintendent Lynn Clark is expected to be discussed Wednesday night at a Chicopee School Committee meeting. The committee is set to decide whether she will keep her job.

School committee member David Barsalou spoke with us Wednesday about his disappointment to hear the news of Clark’s arrest. He said he hopes she will resign before Wednesday night’s meeting.

The news erupted throughout Chicopee after School Superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested and charged by the FBI on Wednesday, accused of giving false statements.

“She’s caused so much damage,” said school committee member David Barsalou.

Clark was named superintendent in February of 2020. Before that she was an assistant superintendent.

David Barsalou, a school committee member, said he heard rumors about some corruption going on involving Clark, but did not think it would lead to this.

“I knew the FBI was doing an investigation into the city, but I had no idea that they were going to be knocking on Lynn Clark’s door,” Barsalou said.

In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau wrote in part, quote:

“The Mayor’s office is aware of the situation, and we are working to ensure that school department operations continue smoothly through this transition as the education of children remains paramount. Today’s arrest is disheartening for the city of Chicopee. The school committee will meet tonight in executive session to decide on a proper course of action.”

We also reached out to the Chicopee Public School district, wondering what will happen next. They declined to comment at this time.

Barsalou said he heard Clark might be put on administrative leave.

“My fellow members called me, and they said they heard rumors from the Mayor’s office that they might just want to put her on administrative leave,” Barsalou told us.

However, before that meeting, Barsalou hopes Clark will take matters into her own hands and resign. He is pushing for the discussion of Clark’s job to be public, and not in executive session.

“Why would we have a meeting behind closed doors?” Barsalou asked. “Let the public chime in on this. What do they want to do? What do they want to see us do?”

That meeting will begin at City Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Western Mass News has a crew standing by to bring you the latest details from the school committee’s discussion.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.