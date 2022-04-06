Chicopee school superintendent arrested by federal investigators

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark has been arrested by federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Clark, 51, was arrested Wednesday at her home on Oak Ridge Drive in Belchertown on a criminal complaint charging her with one count of making false statements.

Prosecutors allege that in December 2021, the City of Chicopee was in the process of hiring a new police chief. On December 3, 2021, law enforcement received a report that one of the candidates was receiving threats intended to force the victim to withdraw their application for the position.

In particular, after the victim submitted their application in November 2021, the victim reportedly received several text messages from unknown numbers containing threats to expose information that would cause the victim reputational harm. The victim then withdrew the application and the city delayed the hiring process.

“It is alleged that a total of approximately 99 threatening messages were sent from fictitious phone numbers purchased through a mobile app. Phone and internet records revealed that these numbers were allegedly purchased by Clark and that the purchased numbers sent each of the threatening messages,” the U.S. Attorney’s office explained in a statement.

Clark allegedly denied sending the messages on several occasions and cast suspicion onto other people. She also allegedly suggested that the messages could have been sent by other city employees, the victim’s colleagues, and a member of Clark’s family.

Clark reportedly later admitted that she sent the messages.

Clark is expected in court later today.

Story Developing...

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

