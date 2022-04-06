Court documents allege Superintendent Clark sent threats to police chief candidate

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has the latest on breaking news that has been developing all day Wednesday – the arrest of Chicopee School Superintendent Lynn Clark on federal charges.

Clark has been accused of lying to the FBI about sending almost one hundred threatening text messages in an effort to discredit a police chief candidate.

When Chicopee School Superintendent Clark came out of federal court this afternoon, we had questions for her. This came after a judge released her with conditions, accused of lying to the FBI about sending threatening text messages.

“What made you send the text messages? Do you plan on resigning? Any message to staff, students?” we asked as Clark exited court.

“We have no comment,” her attorney said.

Clark walked out of U.S. District Court in Springfield Wednesday afternoon after the FBI arrested her at her Belchertown house earlier in the day.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, the investigation has revealed that Individual 1, Individual 1′s spouse, and Clark together received approximately 99 threatening text messages sent by fictitious phone numbers used to disguise the true sender.

Court documents said that those text messages from unknown numbers were threatening to expose information that would cause reputational harm and discredit an unnamed candidate for police chief in Chicopee.

Investigators said she felt if Individual 1 became police chief, it could negatively impact Clark’s position as superintendent of Chicopee schools.

Clark denied any involvement when asked by federal investigators.

However, investigators were able to determine Clark’s burner accounts sent the threatening messages, and because the threatening messages had caused Individual 1 to withdraw his/her candidacy from consideration for the chief of police position, the city delayed its selection for this position.

Federal investigators said Clark eventually admitted to sending the text messages.

She was released Wednesday on the condition she will not contact anyone involved in the investigation, including no texts, phone calls, or use of social media.

Clark is expected back in federal court on April 27th.

