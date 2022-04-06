Crews respond to fire at Jump Start preschool in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire at Jump Start Preschool on Springfield Street in Agawam Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. and saw several crews working at the still-active scene.

No flames were coming from the building upon our crew’s arrival, however there was still a strong smoke smell lingering in the area.

We spoke with the director of Jump Start who told us that a former parent called her while she was putting her kids to bed to let her know about the fire.

All the teachers immediately came out to the scene to see what was going on, but she told us that she is just glad the children are safe and no one was in the building when it happened.

“The firefighters putting it down, we don’t know what caused it, but I’m really grateful it happened at night time and not when the kids were in our care,” said Director Rachelle Hannoush.

She said there will be no preschool for the rest of this week, and they are working on coming up with a plan B to be able to serve their students while the damage is repaired.

