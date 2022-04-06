Crews respond to car versus tractor trailer crash on Mass. Pike

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are responding to a car versus tractor trailer crash on the Mass. Turnpike Eastbound near the Exit 41 onramp Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that their Westfield barracks received the call around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Injuries have been reported, but their severity is unknown at this time.

Our Western Mass News crew drove by the scene around 6:30 p.m. and noted a back-up in traffic for approximately one or two miles.

