Crews respond to car versus tractor trailer crash on Mass. Pike

Car versus tractor trailer crash 4/6/22
Car versus tractor trailer crash 4/6/22(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are responding to a car versus tractor trailer crash on the Mass. Turnpike Eastbound near the Exit 41 onramp Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police told Western Mass News that their Westfield barracks received the call around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Injuries have been reported, but their severity is unknown at this time.

Our Western Mass News crew drove by the scene around 6:30 p.m. and noted a back-up in traffic for approximately one or two miles.

