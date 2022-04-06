FBI conducting investigation in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Federal investigators have converged upon a Hampshire County neighborhood.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera told Western Mass News that their agency is on Oak Ridge Drive conducting a “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

The FBI declined further comment, but did note that there is no threat to public safety.

