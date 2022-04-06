Advertisement

FBI conducting investigation in Belchertown

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Federal investigators have converged upon a Hampshire County neighborhood.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera told Western Mass News that their agency is on Oak Ridge Drive conducting a “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

The FBI declined further comment, but did note that there is no threat to public safety.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

