PVPA Board of Trustees unable to reach decision on lifting school mask mandate

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Pioneer Valley Performing Arts Charter Public School is one of the few schools left in western Massachusetts to still have a mask mandate in place for their students and staff.

This came as Springfield Public Schools lifted their mask mandate beginning just Monday.

The Board of Trustees met Tuesday night to discuss the potential for lifting the mask mandate at the school.

Ultimately, a decision to lift the mask mandate immediately could not be reached, and the board decided to revisit this decision at a future board meeting sometime in May, which means all COVID safety protocols, including masks, are to stay in place until the next board meeting.

