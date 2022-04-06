Advertisement

Roundtable held over proposed rotary at St. James Avenue and Tapley Street(Western Mass News photo)
By Liam Murphy and Samantha O'Connor
Apr. 5, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is planning to install a roundabout at the intersection of St. James Avenue and Tapley Street in Springfield in order to improve safety and traffic flow.

The agency held a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the project that is planned to begin next year. It is projected to cost around $3.4 million.

Residents were able to talk with town officials to voice concerns and get clarification as to why this new roundabout would be a good solution for this area.

Many were also in favor of the roundabout to lower the risk of accidents that have been severe or even fatal in at area in the past.

