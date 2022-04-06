Six Flags New England preparing for upcoming season

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Opening day of Six Flags New England’s 2022 season is this Saturday.

“This year’s just special for us. We’re excited to engage our guests like we’ve never done before,” said Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath.

Western Mass News stopped by the park Wednesday to see how they’re preparing for opening weekend. McGrath told us new investments in guest experience are the largest the park has seen in well over a decade.

“We’ve always been great when it comes to customer service, but we’re taking great and elevating it to excellent,” McGrath added.

Rain or shine, Six Flags New England is ready to welcome guests for opening weekend with brand new attractions like this one-of-a-kind photo wall. McGrath told us thrill seekers can expect new features in the park to enhance the overall experience, including single rider lines and increased mobile ordering. Both features are aimed at cutting back wait times, so every guest gets the most out of their day at the park.

When asked if the ‘Thrill Capital of New England’ was still experiencing any staffing issues, McGrath said, “We’re ready. I mean, Six Flags, what we do is thrilling our guests the best that we can and we are staffed up and ready to go.”

She went on to say they will continue to hold hiring events all season for anyone looking to join the Six Flags team.

McGrath told Western Mass News that when it comes to COVID-19, they will continue to follow any state and local regulations, but overall, they’re just excited to bring some fun back to New England.

“You know, right now, coming through COVID, it hasn’t been easy and the world right now has been a little intense, but we’re going to provide smiles for each one of our guests,” McGrath noted.

