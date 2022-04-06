Town by Town: April 6

(WGGB/WSHM) - Leaders in Holyoke are looking to improve its prevention work with children and families in the city.

That’s where we start as Western Mass News goes town by town.

Wednesday, several city agencies announced an effort to deepen its prevention work and assist in improving systems of care through the creation of the Holyoke Hub Table.

Wednesday’s announcement took place at Holyoke Community College.

The hub model works to provide coordinated care to families and students facing difficult challenges that may need services from multiple agencies.

Now, we head over to Springfield where city officials, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, celebrated the grand reopening of Suit Up Springfield at their new location on State Street.

Suit Up Springfield used to operate on Worthington Street, but when the building sold to a different owner, they had to move.

With a desire to stay in the downtown area, they found 139 State Street, which had recently been developed by supporters of Suit Up Springfield.

Now over to Agawam where Senator John Velis announced that the Agawam Veterans Council will receive $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The money will help support and expand the council’s programming and services to the brave men and women who have served our country.

Wednesday’s announcement was held at the Agawam Senior Center.

