Chicopee mayor addresses paid leave for city’s school superintendent

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have the latest following Wednesday’s arrest of the Chicopee school superintendent, who is accused of sending almost 100 threatening texts and lying about it to the FBI.

Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark is on paid administrative leave after the school committee voted last night 8-3 and now, an acting superintendent is in place.

“Last night, during the school committee, the assistant superintendent, Alvin Morton, is now the acting superintendent of schools,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

Vieau named Alvin Morton the acting superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. The move comes after Clark was placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest by the FBI at her home Wednesday morning. She is accused of lying to federal investigators about sending 99 threatening text messages in an effort to get an unnamed candidate for Chicopee police chief to drop out of the running. When walking out of federal court on Wednesday, she had no comment.

Western Mass News has learned Clark is being represented by Attorney Jared Olanoff. He told Western Mass News in a statement, in part: “I may comment in the next few days.”

The Chicopee School Committee on Wednesday night voted to put Clark on paid administrative leave. Some people argue she should be on unpaid leave. We questioned the mayor about that.

“Past practice has been a person has paid leave until indicted, so in this particular case, we wanted to do the right thing and make sure we handle this appropriately,” Vieau explained.

We reached out to the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents about the situation. They told us in a statement, in part: “Typically, we do not comment on active investigations”

According to court documents, Clark felt if ‘Individual 1′ became police chief, it could negatively impact Clark’s position as superintendent of Chicopee schools. Documents also went on say: “Because the threatening messages had caused Individual 1 to withdraw his/her candidacy from consideration for the chief of police position, the city delayed its selection for this position.”

We wanted to get answers if ‘Individual 1′ was afforded another opportunity to go for the open police chief job.

“The person has chosen to resign. That person also had an opportunity to re-sign and that was just a couple of weeks ago,” Vieau added.

