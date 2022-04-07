Community reacts to high-speed Police chase through Springfield, Chicopee

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A high-speed Police pursuit was caught on home surveillance video. Now, neighbors are speaking out, urging community members to slow down.

The chase led officers through Springfield and Chicopee. One homeowner who lives on Granby Road in Chicopee told Western Mass News this is not the first time a car has been driving recklessly in his neighborhood and is urging drivers to please be careful.

Mark McAuliffe lived on Granby Road in Chicopee, where a high-speed Springfield Police chase was caught on home surveillance video.

Springfield Police officials said a 2011 blue Nissan Maxima was reported stolen by the owner. When Officers tried approaching the vehicle on Carew Street to help a female passenger that needed medical attention, the driver, 39-year-old Josue Marquez, struck an Officer and Police cruiser before fleeing the area.

The pursuit ended when Marquez crashed into a light pole and fire hydrant in front of Russ’ Luncheonette in Springfield.

Eyewitnesses shared with Western Mass News what they saw.

“And the next thing we know, the front door was shattered and there was glass everywhere. The fire hydrant and pole saved our lives. If that was there, the car would have been in the restaurant and it would have been terrible,” said McAuliffe

Meanwhile, McAuliffe described what he heard as the high-speed pursuit passed through his Chicopee neighborhood.

“There was a lot of sirens coming. Just siren after siren after siren,” said McAuliffe.

He said this isn’t the first time he’s seen drivers go over the speed limit on Granby Road in Chicopee. Two years ago a drunk driver struck his home, causing him to put up a guardrail.

“Same kind of thing they are just being careless,” explained McAuliffe.

He urged drivers to slow down and has one message for violators.

“It’s not worth it. You’re going to get caught, you are going to suffer consequences that are much more severe than if you just pulled over and dealt with what is at hand,” said McAuliffe.

Meanwhile, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to the efforts by the City’s men and women in blue on Thursday morning:

“Unfortunate that it occurred, it angers me, but the brave and dedicated men and women have made an arrest. They have arrested the perpetrator and the female is cooperating too, so hopefully justice will come that way and the courts will back us up on it,” said Mayor Sarno.

Marquez is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping. Currently, Marquez is at Baystate Medical Center being evaluated. At this time, there is no word on when he will be arraigned.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.