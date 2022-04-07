Dakin, four other organizations hosting no-fee small pet adoption event

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, a first-of-its-kind small pet adoption effort will be taking place in Massachusetts. It’s cost-free and happening just in time for Easter.

‘Some bunny is waiting for you this Easter!” That’s the name of an online pet adoption event taking place this weekend. Western Mass News stopped by Dakin Humane Society in Springfield Thursday. Spokesperson Lee Chambers said that with Easter right around the corner, Dankin encourages giving kids pets as gifts around the holiday.

“For years, people were feeling that adopting out rabbits at Easter time was a bad idea, that a kid would get a rabbit and be bored after a few days, that rabbits would be brought back to shelters in large numbers, but there is no data to support that. When pets go home, they tend to stay home,” Chambers explained.

For the first time ever, five animal welfare organizations across Massachusetts are hosting a small pet adoption event with no fee to adopters.

“This weekend’s going to be pretty historic,” Chambers added.

The campaign is aimed at shining a spotlight on the need for small pet adopters. Dakin said they’re working to combat the large number of pets like rabbits, guinea pigs, and birds in shelters across our region.

“It’s tough to move them along with the dogs and the cats are the first thing the adopters want to know about, but there are so many benefits to small pets too,” Chambers said.

On Saturday, more than 250 small animals are expected to be available between the five facilities. The adoption fee will be waived for those who submit their application by Sunday, April 10. The Springfield facility has solely been doing remote adoptions since the start of the pandemic, so Chambers wants to remind potential adopters that Dakin’s event will be online only.

“Just clicking on an animal’s profile that says ‘Adopt me’ and that’s the process. It’s easy,” Chambers noted.

Chambers told Western Mass News that after applications are submitted, the Dakin staff will review them and get back to the potential adopters within a few days.

