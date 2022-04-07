Fire officials provide tips to avoid fires caused by oily rags

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after two fires in our area over the last month were caused by oily rags combusting into flames. One of those fires claimed the life of a teenager in Agawam.

Western Mass News has more from fire officials on how to prevent this from happening in your home.

Dean Miner, a Ludlow resident, was temporarily displaced after a fire broke out at his home on Marion Circle Tuesday morning.

“The smoke in the house was just crazy,” Miner said.

He told Western Mass News that he works the overnight shift and was asleep at 11 a.m. when the fire started.

He was thankful the smoke detectors alerted him.

“It just kept going ‘fire, fire,’ so I put my slippers on and my glasses and I went to go look at what it was and I had to go get my phone and call 911 and they were here within 5 minutes,” Miner recalled.

Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease told us the fire was caused by a pile of oily rags that were left behind by contractors on Monday.

“They were, I believe, doing some staining with some oil-based stains, obviously,” said Chief Pease. “They had stored them in a plastic container, 5 gallon plastic bucket, and I believe around 3 p.m. the night before. "

Chief Pease said oily rags will oftentimes release heat, especially if they are left in a confined space like a bucket, which could cause them to catch fire.

“They will release heat and eventually ignite, even if sometimes they are piled together, crumbled up, that will cause them to retain the heat, release the heat, and possibly ignite on fire,” he explained.

The fire chief recommended oil-stained rags be placed outdoors to dry on a flat surface away from anything that is flammable.

“When they are storing them outside, you want to be reminded to probably put something heavy, like a rock or something, to hold them down so they don’t blow away,” Chief Pease recommended.

In addition, he said the rags can be placed in a water solution.

“In an oil base soap or degreaser that will take the oils out of the rags,” Chief Pease said. “And of course, if you do soak them in the water solution, you do want to make sure they are disposed after properly, possibly through a hazardous waste collection.”

Chief Pease said that it is always important to check if your smoke detectors work. As seen in this incident, Miner was able to get out of his home after being alerted by his alarm.

