Heavy police presence seen on Springfield Street in Springfield

Local and state police are on-scene along Springfield Street and Hamburg Street in Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence in one Springfield neighborhood.

Springfield Police and Mass. State Police converged upon the area of Springfield Street and Hamburg Street a short time ago.

Our crew reports also reports seeing a vehicle that had crashed and a light pole has been knocked down.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest at noon on ABC40

