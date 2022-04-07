Holyoke police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department is actively investigating the thefts of catalytic converters throughout the city.

Police are asking for the public to help them out by reporting any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods or parking lots of businesses.

If able, police say people should provide descriptions of suspects and their vehicles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or via Text-A-Tip.

