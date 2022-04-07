Advertisement

Holyoke police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts

Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke Police patch(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department is actively investigating the thefts of catalytic converters throughout the city.

Police are asking for the public to help them out by reporting any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods or parking lots of businesses.

If able, police say people should provide descriptions of suspects and their vehicles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or via Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water main break on King St.
Portion of King St. in Northampton closed due to water main break
Luke Scott
Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Westfield
Car versus tractor trailer crash 4/6/22
Crews respond to car versus tractor trailer crash on Mass. Pike
During an open floor discussion, the school committee voted 8-3 to place Clark on paid...
Chicopee School Committee votes to put Lynn Clark on paid leave, asks for resignation