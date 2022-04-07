Advertisement

Police investigating shooting on Wellington Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Wellington Street around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old male victim, who also had a gun in his possession, inside a car.

The victim, who suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Baystate Medical Center and was placed under arrest on firearm charges.

Walsh noted that more information will be released following arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

This weekend, a first-of-its-kind small pet adoption effort will be taking place in...
Dakin, four other organizations hosting no-fee small pet adoption event
Western Mass News checked in with local Chicopee parents for their reaction to the news of...
Chicopee mayor addresses paid leave for city’s school superintendent
Holyoke Police patch
Holyoke police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts
A car crashed into a local breakfast spot in Springfield Thursday morning.
Car crashes into Springfield breakfast spot