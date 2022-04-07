Police investigating shooting on Wellington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on Wellington Street around 8:55 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old male victim, who also had a gun in his possession, inside a car.

The victim, who suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Baystate Medical Center and was placed under arrest on firearm charges.

Walsh noted that more information will be released following arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

