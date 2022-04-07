Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Westfield and Granby Police Departments are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Luke Scott was last seen Wednesday afternoon at the Westfield Technical Academy wearing the clothes shown in the photo above.

Police say he is 6′2, weighs 140 lbs, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411, the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222 or their local police department.

