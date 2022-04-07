Portion of King St. in Northampton closed due to water main break

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of King St. in Northampton is closed Thursday morning due to an overnight water main break.

According to police, the street is shut down between Finn Street and Barrett Street.

Police say access to businesses in that area is still possible but there is no through traffic.

DPW crews are on scene making repairs but it is unknown at this time when the road will reopen.

