Portion of King St. in Northampton closed due to water main break

Water main break on King St.
Water main break on King St.(Northampton Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of King St. in Northampton is closed Thursday morning due to an overnight water main break.

According to police, the street is shut down between Finn Street and Barrett Street.

Police say access to businesses in that area is still possible but there is no through traffic.

DPW crews are on scene making repairs but it is unknown at this time when the road will reopen.

