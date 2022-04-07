Stolen car involved in pursuit crashes into Springfield breakfast spot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning high-speed police chase in Springfield resulted in a car crashing right in front of a local breakfast spot. The vehicle was reported stolen, which prompted the pursuit.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 1100 block of Carew Street around 9 a.m. Thursday for a stolen car.

Officers arrived and tried to help a female passenger who needed medical attention.

“Before officers could get the female out, the driver, 39 year old Jose Marquez, driver in reverse,” Walsh explained and added that Marquez allegedly struck an officer who was assisting at the scene, as well as a parked police cruiser.

Police said that Marquez then allegedly led police on a pursuit into Chicopee and back into Springfield. The pursuit was caught on home surveillance video. You can see a blue Nissan Maxima speeding on Granby Road in Chicopee with multiple cruisers right behind it.

The car led multiple cruisers through Springfield and Chicopee until it crashed in on the 400 block of Hamburg Street in Springfield.

The car led multiple cruisers through Springfield and Chicopee until it crashed in on the 400 block of Hamburg Street, in front of Russ’s Luncheonette near Hamburg and Springfield Streets in Springfield.

“The car came out of nowhere. It was flying, at least 75 miles an hour,” said Brianna Beauregard.

Eyewitnesses told us they were eating inside of Russ’s Luncheonette Thursday morning when they heard a loud crash. They are thankful the car did not make its way into the restaurant or the incident could have been deadly.

Witnesses told Western Mass News that Marquez then allegedly got out the vehicle and ran away on Hamburg Street where officers were able to apprehend him.

“He got out of the car and he ran as fast as he could. It happened so quickly,” Beauregard added.

Marquez is at Baystate Medical Center being evaluated and is facing multiple charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

The officer who was struck was also taken to Baystate Medical Center with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Beauregard was inside Russ’s Luncheonette eating breakfast when the crash happened. She told us she is thankful the light pole and fire hydrant were there to brace the crash or the damage could have catastrophic.

“Thank the Lord the fire hydrant and the pole were there or otherwise, so many people would have lost their lives,” Beauregard noted.

The owner said the breakfast spot will be closed on Friday and they will reopen on Saturday. He is thankful no customers or employees were injured.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.