LIVE AT 2:15 : Attorney for Chicopee school superintendent to speak out about her arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re following developing news in the arrest of Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark on charges she lied to the FBI about sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief.

We’re told Clark will be with her attorney, Jared Olanoff, when he makes a statement on her behalf Thursday afternoon.

Olanoff told Western Mass News that he will be speaking, but she will not. The statement comes after federal investigators said Clark sent 99 threatening text messages through a burner app to a candidate for Chicopee police chief.

Investigators said she did not want that person to become police chief because it could affect her job as superintendent. According to court documents, Clark lied to the FBI at first, then later admitted to sending the texts. She was arrested at her home Wednesday morning by the FBI. She later appeared in federal court and was released on the condition of having no contact with anyone involved in the investigation.

Clark is on paid administrative leave after the Chicopee school committee voted 8-3 Wednesday night.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

