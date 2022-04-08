Baystate reopens blood donor center to the public

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Medical Center has reopened its blood donor center to the public as the cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

The reopening came on the heels of a nationwide bloodshortage in January due to many factors, including the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and staffing sortages and closures due to the pandemic.

“We’re really happy to be back open and to be helping our local community...There is no blood substitute, but the need for blood is constant. Every day, we are transfusing here at Baystate Medical Center and around the local communities,” said Nicole Vanzandt, supervisor of Baystate’s blood donor program.

Only red blood cell donations are being accepted at this time and no platelets.

The blood donor center is open for appointments only to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. If you are interested in donating, you can click here for more information.

