Chicopee Provision Comapny resumes packing in-house after damages

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -After three natural disasters caused severe damage to their building, Chicopee Provision Company has resumed full-time packing in their facility, just in time for the Easter holiday.

Some damage may remain outside, but inside Chicopee Provision Company, a western Mass. staple known for their Blue Seal Kielbasa, the staff is busy preparing for another busy Easter holiday season. But this one is different for the business. After a natural gas explosion in 2021, it is their first holiday season where they plan on fulfilling all customer requests for the Polish staple themselves.

“Now we’re going into Easter we are hoping that will be able to make enough here for everyone and we’re not using the co-packer at this time it’s just all solely made in this building,” said Carolyn Donnelly, Corporate Secretary and Co-Owner of Chicopee Provision Company.

Western Mass News spoke to Donnelly, or the “Kielbasa Queen,” as declared by her kids. She said it feels good to be back to serve the local community, even with more repairs needed.

“And it’s an on-going process with this last disaster and we been able to repair some things…There’s still a portion of the building that has to be repaired that will go further on down through the summer as the weather gets warmer,” she said.

In 2019, a flood caused the business to shut down for six months. In 2020, the business was faced with a condensation problem, causing another shutdown and leading to a roof replacement. Then last year’s natural gas explosion lead to a business shut down for 12 weeks and the need to utilize a co-packer to meet the holiday demand.

“Hopefully, we’ve gotten all of our disasters out of the way and there’s nowhere to go but up,” she said.

Donnelly said she missed their customers as much as they missed them.

“It feels good to make everybody happy because sitting here when you were shut down and taking phone calls from people and listening to their stories about how disappointed they were,” she said.

If you’re interested in having Blue Seal Kielbasa on your holiday table, you can place your order at Chicopee Provision Company in Chicopee.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.