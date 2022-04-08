Complex phones calls should not be done by automation

InvestigateTV - Automation has made some financial transactions much easier, but there are times when instant messaging or chatting with a computer just won’t cut it.

You can now manage most aspects of your money without ever consulting another human being, but technology has its limitations. Sometimes you need another person on the other end of a phone, especially if it’s a situation with complex judgment calls.

Our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet put this list together.

You may need a human to talk about your car insurance or homeowners’ policies, especially if you’ve ever had to file a claim.

Another reason you need an actual person? Creating an estate plan. Will making software can help you if money is tight. Otherwise, consult an attorney.

You’ll also want a real person if you’re facing a tax audit, these are often complicated processes and having an attorney, accountant, or financial planner would be helpful.

