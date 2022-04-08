Advertisement

Cooler With Some Weekend Showers, Big Warmup Next Week?

By Zack Duhaime
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - What a wild night with downpours, wind, and even some thunder!

Skies turned sunny for a time by mid to late morning! Temperatures warmed into the 60s with a nice southwesterly breeze and the day looks mostly dry and nice. There is a low risk for a shower in the afternoon, but it would be hit or miss and short-lived.

A dip in the jet stream and mid-level low will move into New England over the weekend. This will bring a few disturbances through Saturday morning, likely producing scattered showers. A few downpours or a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. The afternoon looks a little better with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Temperatures trend a bit cooler Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. There’s a low risk for a shower, but many keep dry conditions with a gusty northwest breeze.

The weekend trough lifts out of New England Monday, allowing for a ridge to build back in. Temperatures are trending warmer through midweek with highs returning to the 60s Monday, then upper 60s to 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A wobbling frontal boundary may bring more clouds in Tuesday and Wednesday with a spot shower here and there, but overall our weather early next week looks nice!

