Food Bank of Western Mass. preparing for increased demand

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are noticing the effects of inflation every time they go to the grocery store and now, those effects are trickling down into local food banks.

The building that is home to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is filled to the brim with food that will soon be distributed to thousands of people across Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire County.

“It’s distributed mainly to local food pantry and meal sites across all four counties of which there are 173 members of the Food Bank,” said Food Bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse.

Morehouse told Western Mass News that the Food Bank is preparing to see an increase of people in need due to inflation and federal benefits coming to an end.

“The childcare benefit, tax credit benefit expired December 31. That was a huge benefit to folks trying to get back to work and without that, they are struggling again. More and more benefits are sunsetting,” Morehouse explained.

Pre-pandemic, in 2019, the Food Bank served about 94,400 people a month. That increased to 113,600 people in 2020, but in 2021, that number went down to 95,500 people. Now they are already seeing a small increase in the people they serve, but by the end of the year, they expect to serve about 105,050 people once again.

Although Morehouse told us the Food Bank is ready to meet the demand, they are running into some obstacles. For one, inflation is making it harder for them to stretch the dollars they get from state and federal funding.

“The problem that we’re facing is rising costs on our end, not only on food, but also utilities and the like,” Morehouse added.

They are also running out of space. Over the past three years, the Food Bank had to turn down one million pounds in donated food simply because they didn’t have the space for it. However, they are preparing to move to a new location in Chicopee on the corner of Carew and East Main Street.

“We are breaking ground next month and we’re excited about that. The facility is going to be twice the size of the current one,” Morehouse noted.

The Chicopee location is expected to open in spring of 2023.

