Local zoo takes precautions to protect birds and poultry from Avian Flu

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Avian Flu is in the air. It’s a disease that can be deadly for birds and can be devastating to poultry farms. It’s especially prevalent during this time of year, as birds travel back North for the warmer seasons, which lead to local zoos taking precautions.

At Lupa Zoo in Ludlow, they’re doing what they can to protect against the highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as the Avian Flu, which is very serious for birds.

Officials said it’s a virus that has been found in many wild birds and domestic flocks along the east coast and is mostly being brought up by migrating ducks and Canadian geese that are transmitting the virus through their droppings.

We checked in with the staff at Lupa Zoo to see if they were taking preventative measures to ensure the safety of bird species here in western Mass.

“It’s lethal and it kills a lot of chickens and it kills a lot of ducks when it gets in there, so we have to be careful, we have to wash our feet when we go into clean. We have to be careful with any wild migrating birds,” said Wally Lupa, Facility Director of Animal Care and Facility Development.

He said they keep their chickens inside and won’t let their ducks, swans and geese onto their large pond until they get clearance from the vet. They also keep the Parakeets and Kookaburra in their own separate covered buildings.

As of right now, there are not currently any reported cases of the virus in humans in the United States.

