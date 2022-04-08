Months-long investigation leads to arrests at Hartford business known as ‘Hot Mammas’
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eight arrests were made following a lengthy investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford.
Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant on Thursday just before 7 p.m. at a business known as “Hot Mammas.”
The address was on Franklin Avenue.
“This search warrant was the result of a several month’s long investigation into the business for illegal drug sales,” police said in a news release. “The search resulted in the arrest of 8 individuals and the seizure of four firearms, over $30,000 in cash, 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, 2 pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 100 bottles of liquid THC, and 50 Bottles of ‘lean.’”
Police said they arrested:
- Julio Fajardo, 28, of Bethel.
- Savannah Royce, 19, of Bondsville, MA.
- Parris Darden, 23, of Springfield, MA.
- Alfred Hammonds, 60, of Chester, PA.
- Jimmy Ball, 42, of Manchester.
- Sherrold Lee, 23, of Manchester.
- Brian Kreidler, 51, of Andover.
- Jonathan Handy, 46, of Dorchester, MA.
