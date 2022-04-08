New photos show falling ceiling tiles inside Springfield’s courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New photos released Friday show yet another display of potentially unsafe conditions at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. Today’s images come after months of ongoing mold concerns.

As you know, the building has been a lot spot for mold concerns after it was closed temporarily last summer and then again last month after an independent study revealed the mold found was toxic and could cause cancer.

These pictures were shared with Western Mass News. They show fallen ceiling tiles down on the floor inside the building.

We spoke with Attorney Jeffrey Morneau, who is representing courthouse employees in the lawsuit brought against the Massachusetts Trial Court and he said they believe this was a result of the heavy rain we got Thursday night, which caused water to leak through the ceiling. He also told us this is yet another example of the public health concerns they’re seeing in the building.

“It’s every day. The repairs aren’t getting done in a manner in which this building is going to be made safe for people to be working in there on an every day basis and going in there every day. You know, the waters coming in from the outside and they’re just not fixing it and when the water is coming in, as we know, mold is going to be produced eventually with the way that this place is,” Morneau explained.

He told us employees are fearing for their health every day, being forced to make an impossible decision.

“The morale in the building is really low. The employees are calling, they’re talking, they want out of this building. If there’s a way out for them, where they didn’t have to choose between a paycheck and their health, they would get out. Unfortunately, they’ve got to feed their families, they’ve got to put food on the plate, they’ve got to pay their mortgages, they’ve got to pay their car insurance, and so they’re stuck with the horrible choice of either having to work and get a paycheck or their long-term health,” Morneau added.

Morneau told us they are continuing to move forward with the litigation and the trial against the Massachusetts Trial Court is scheduled for April 27.

On Monday, the unions representing court employees will be staging a large protest at the courthouse.

