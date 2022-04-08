Advertisement

Officials find 6 human skulls in shipment at Chicago airport

In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the...
In total, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport discovered human skulls in a shipment at the end of March.

In total, agents found six skulls that were shipped from the Netherlands and headed to Iowa. Three separate packages sent from the same person were seized, each containing two skulls.

The shipments were inspected after X-rays showed anomalies.

The skulls were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further evaluation.

Officials are investigating the incident but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monster Truck tour coming to Springfield this weekend
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to MassMutual Center
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Cheers for Jackson as Biden declares ‘moment of real change’
Monster Truck tour coming to Springfield this weekend
Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Springfield on Saturday
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states