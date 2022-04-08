Advertisement

Police: 79-year-old woman robbed at West Springfield cemetery

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a 79-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint at a West Springfield cemetery.

West Springfield Police said that the woman had parked her vehicle just inside the entrance to Beth Israel Cemetery on Kings Highway around 11:15 a.m. Friday to visit the grave of a loved one when she was approached by a male suspect.

The suspect, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, and black gloves, showed a knife and demanded the woman’s money before fleeing on foot.

A K-9 team was able to track the suspect through a small wooded area on the eastern side of the cemetery to North Boulevard, then south on North Boulevard to the intersection of North and South Boulevards and Westfield Street before the scent was lost.

Police are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance video to contact their detective bureau at (413) 263-3210.

