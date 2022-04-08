“Stop the Swerve” event educates teens to prevent impaired driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Hampden District Attorney’s Office hosted an event Thursday night at the Basketball Hall of Fame, called “Stop the Swerve,” with the goal of preventing impaired driving.

The event geared towards parents and teens, where there were presentations on the liability of hosting a teen party, as well as educating teens about preventing very avoidable tragedies. We caught up with Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni to see what drives the District Attorney’s Office to host this kind of event.

“10,000 lives a year are lost to drunk driving alone, so if we can educate our young people here in Hampden County, about the safety of what it is to drive, and be aware of drinking and driving, drunk driving and distracted driving, we can hopefully avoid having those tragedies happen here in Hampden County,” said Gulluni.

Students were also able to submit a public service announcement highlighting the dangers of impaired driving to compete for a prize of up to $20,000 to improve technological equipment at their school.

