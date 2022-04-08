Town by Town: April 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

Holyoke leaders are looking to encourage biking through art. City officials have put out a request, looking for a vendor to install two or three artistic bike racks across the city.

They want the bike racks to represent Holyoke’s community, culture, and art influence. Local artists are invited to submit their designs and community members will get to choose one that will be used.

A high school career fair was held Thursday at Westfield State University. More than 400 juniors and seniors from Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy had the chance to speak with at least 75 different businesses that signed up for the fair.

School officials said the fair allows students to broaden their outlook on certain career paths.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno took part in a ribbon-cutting for a new Burger King in the Downtown area. The restaurant, located on East Columbus avenue is the fifth franchise in the city of Springfield for owner Stan Paulauskas.

Mayor Sarno commented that the new location will bring more jobs to the city and they hire mostly from the neighborhood where the restaurant is located.

