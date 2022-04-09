Cool and Breezy on Sunday Followed by a Beautiful Start to the Week?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Who else saw hail today?! Some areas even saw the ground get covered by the hail, including Wester Springfield.

The scattered showers with hail and even thunder occurred as an upper level system was passing overhead. The good news is the system will be moving out during the overnight so drier weather will begin to work in. That said, cool air will stick around.

Sunday should remain dry and consist of a mix of sun and clouds as a northwesterly flow will keep temperatures a bit cooler, still reaching the 50s, but barely. A light breeze will remain out of the northwest for most of the day. A spot afternoon shower possible but they won be nearly as intense or widespread as today.

A shift in the jet stream will allow for the weekend trough to lift out of New England on Monday with ridging expected to build back, allowing for temperatures to start trending warmer for the first half of the work week. Conditions remain dry with variable clouds and sunshine Monday as temperatures hit 60, then pushing towards 70 for Tuesday & Wednesday before the next frontal boundary brings a chance for showers Thursday, along with some cooler temperatures. As of now, no washouts are expected. The pick of the week looks to be Monday if you like lots of sun, and Tuesday for those who would rather have the warmth along with some clouds.

