A quick system brings scattered showers with the chance of a thunderstorm today; sun returns late

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mostly clear skies overnight allowed for temperatures to fall into the mid 30s for much of the area. Sunrise temperatures hovered around the 40 degree mark as cloud cover returns ahead of a mid-level low pressure system that will move into southern New England today.

Scattered showers are expected for much of the first half of the day, along with an upper level disturbance that may prompt for a thunderstorm or two to develop. Conditions should improve and begin to dry out by mid afternoon as this quick moving system moves on, with the chance for the sun to break through the clouds allowing for temps to settle into the low 50s. It will remain a bit breezy throughout the day however.

Sunday should remain dry and consist of a mix of sun and clouds as a northwesterly flow will keep temperatures a bit cooler, still reaching the 50s, but barely. A light breeze will remain out of the northwest for most of the day.

A shift in the jet stream will allow for the weekend trough to lift out of New England on Monday with ridging expected to build back, allowing for temperatures to start trending warmer for the first half of the work week. Conditions remain dry with variable clouds and sunshine Monday as temperatures hit 60, then pushing towards 70 for Tuesday & Wednesday before the next frontal boundary brings a chance for showers Thursday, along with some cooler temperatures.

