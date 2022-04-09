Town by Town: April 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

A local car dealership is continuing its support for a healthy kid campaign in Springfield.

Balise Auto presented a check for $4,000 to Square One, in support of its Campaign for Healthy Kids. The money was raised through Balise’s Tires to Inspire initiative, where donations were made to Square One when customers purchased a set of new tires.

The Healthy Kid Campaign focuses on providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social and emotional well-being, and a healthy learning environment.

In West Springfield, the three-day Quarter Horse Show is underway at the Big E fairgrounds. The show is taking place inside the Coliseum.

The beginner and youth event is being put on by the Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association and runs through Sunday.

In Holyoke, the Ukrainian flag is now flying outside of City Hall. Mayor Joshua Garcia was joined by other City and State leaders, as well as members of the Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow. The City said it wants to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as their country continues to deal with the Russian invasion.

