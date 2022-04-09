Advertisement

Two suspects arrested after armed robbery at TD Bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

Police Lights from MGN
Police Lights from MGN(MGN)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects were arrested by Springfield Police officers Saturday morning after an armed bank robbery at the TD Bank on the 500 block of Sumner Avenue in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Additional information will be released once the suspects are arraigned on Monday.

Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

