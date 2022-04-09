UMass Dining Services hosts annual UMass 5k Dash and Dine

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The University of Massachusetts’ Dining Services hosted their 11th annual UMass 5K Dash and Dine on campus Saturday.

The return of the run came after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The goal of the event is to promote health and wellness at the University while raising funds for the Amherst Survival Center.

In total, UMass Dining has been able to raise over $50,000 for the cause. Western Mass News caught up with the director of dining Garett DiStefano, who said every runner gets a chance to eat some of UMass’ award-winning food after finishing the 5K.

“It’s a wonderful way to cap off a wonderful day,” he said.

DiStefano told us this is the biggest charity event on the dining hall’s annual calendar and it always feels great to get involved with the students and staff.

Western Mass News also spoke with runner Kara Sotolotto, who shared her excitement for the 5K finally making its return to campus.

“I’m really happy that they’re doing this for the Amherst Survival Center, I mean now, especially after COVID, everyone’s going through hardships, I think it’s a great thing and it’s one of the reasons that I did this today,” she said.

She went on to say that this is her first 5K and she’s looking forward to both the run and the meal from the UMass dining hall.

