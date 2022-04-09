Western Mass. Rotary Clubs participate in National Day of Service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was the National Rotary Day of Service. Rotary clubs across western Mass. set up projects to provide meaningful, hands-on volunteer opportunities.

Western Mass News stopped by the Springfield Rotary Club, where we spoke to the Vice President Samalid Hogan. She told us that on Saturday they were working with Habitat for Humanity to complete a home for a family in need.

“It’s great, we’ve been doing some outdoor work and indoor work and we just love to volunteer,” explained Hogan.

She told us that the club also volunteers with organizations that help improve water quality in Cambodia and locally they raise funds to donate to non-profits.

Western Mass News also spoke with the President of the Springfield Rotary Club, Maurice Powe, who said they wanted to do something where their fellow members could come together.

“Where we have people that really get their hands dirty, we’ve had people painting clean-up projects outside, just to really get this project finished,” Powe said.

Powe added that Rotary is all about service and encouraged any individuals that would like to make a change in the community to come out and join.

