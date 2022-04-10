Dan Kane Singers concert raises money for family of Agawam teen killed in house fire

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Agawam, the “Dan Kane Singers” held a benefit concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert, aimed at raising money for the Malachowski family, followed the tragic death of Karen Malachowski last month.

After the Malachowski’s home caught on fire, the family lost Karen, their only daughter. Sunday’s event was meant to honor her memory.

Western Mass News caught up with one of the singers, Abigail Drumm, who said that getting a chance to perform Sunday is part of why she loves being a part of the “Dan Kane Singers.”

“I perform in order to help people, in order to do something like this. It helps bring together a community and it helps somebody desperately in need,” said Drumm.

Drumm added that the showcase demonstrated how tight-knit the Agawam community is and it showed their willingness to come together when people are in need.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.