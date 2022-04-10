Get Ready for a Sunny and Mild Start to the Week!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Well, it wasn’t the sunniest of Sundays but most stayed dry through the day although it was on the chilly and breezy side. If you like spring warmth, you are un luck!

Ridging is expected to begin building back into the region to start the work week as Monday will remain mostly sunny as temperatures begin trending warmer toward mid-week. Temperatures for Monday reach the low 60s with sunny skies until a warm front late Monday evening arrives, bringing scattered showers into the area. Tuesday sees morning showers as our next frontal boundary exits as temps remain warm, knocking on the door of 70 degrees as Tuesday afternoon sees more sun returning. The key on how warm it gets depends on how much clearing can occur after the early showers.

Wednesday remains warm and dry as temperatures remain mild into the mid 60s. A few rounds of showers work their way into the picture Thursday & Friday as temperatures dance near 70.

The Easter Holiday weekend looks to start of dry, but there could be a system to track as we head towards easter. I included the chance for a few showers with highs around 60. It is a week out so a lot can change. Check back thorough the week for updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.